Sandrini’s Public House closed through July 7 after employee exposed to COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sandrini’s Public House is closed through July 7 after a staff member was exposed to COVID-19 outside of the restaurant, the business announced on social media.

“Our Monday reopening is timed so that we can continue to assure our customers they are safe at Sandrini’s. This safety includes protocol that goes beyond CDC guidelines and implements industry best practices,” Sandrini’s said. “When we reopen, you will be served in an environment and by staff you can trust as safe. We always want to be open for you but lets stay safe together.”