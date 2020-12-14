San Joaquin Valley region ICU capacity at 1.5%, state health officials say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — State health officials said the San Joaquin Valley region’s ICU capacity is at 1.5% and remains under the latest Regional Stay Home Order in efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

On Saturday, the California Department of Public Health reported the region’s ICU capacity was at 0% in the 12-county region that includes Kern County. This weekend, Kern County Public Health reported a total of 1,392 additional coronavirus cases and two deaths. The state reported 178 people were isolated in a hospital.

The San Joaquin Valley region must have an ICU capacity of 15% or better in order to exit the state’s stay at home order. The earliest the region could exit would be Dec. 28.