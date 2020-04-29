Roy Horn, of Siegfried and Roy, tests positive for coronavirus

(NBC NEWS) — Roy Horn, half of the Siegfried and Roy Las Vegas magic and entertainment act, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

In a statement, the spokesperson said that Horn, 75, is responding well to treatment and that he and Siegfried Fischbacher “send positive wishes to everyone impacted by the pandemic.”

The pair were a Las Vegas staple for more than a decade, known for their performances with big cats. In 2003, a 380-pound tiger, Mantecore, bit Horn’s neck during a show and dragged him offstage at the Mirage Las Vegas.

The mauling, which left Horn partly paralyzed, ended Siegfried and Roy’s act, although they performed once more in 2009 for ABC’s “20/20.”

In 2014, when the tiger died, Roy posted a tribute on the pair’s Facebook page saying he felt “like a part of me is gone.”