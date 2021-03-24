Roughly 8% of Kern residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19 so far, county says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Roughly 8 percent of Kern County residents have been fully vaccinated so far, according to public health officials.

During yesterday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan said about 75,000 people have received both doses of a COVID-19 vaccine or have gotten the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Nearly 100,000 doses have been administered to people 65 or older. Of that age category, 40,422 people in Kern have been fully vaccinated, accounting for roughly 37 percent of that population.

Carrigan said 227,765 total doses have been allocated to Kern County. Yesterday alone, Kern received 11,760 doses.

“It’s just fantastic that we have the ability to distribute so much, and I hope that we distribute more vaccine so we have more people on board and really turn the corner on this thing,” Supervisor Mike Maggard said.

Last week, Kern saw a decrease in vaccine allotment and received no Johnson and Johnson vaccines, but county leaders expect more in the coming weeks.