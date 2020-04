Ross and Burlington Coat Factory have both announced temporary furloughs in Kern County due to the impacts of COVID-19.

Ross is temporarily furloughing 1,268 employees at its distribution center in Shafter. In addition, four stores in Bakersfield and one in Delano are also seeing furloughs. A total of 1,591 employees have been let go.

At the Burlington store at 4400 California Avenue, 83 employees have been temporarily furloughed, the company said.