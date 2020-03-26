Rosedale Union School District educators sing ‘We are the World’ in video to uplift students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A video posted to the Rosedale Union School District’s Facebook page shows teachers who have been sent home because of COVID-19 singing “We are the World,” sending a message of unity and hope.
Included with the video was this caption, “If you’re lucky enough to be a part of the Rosedale Union School District community, you’re lucky enough, #RosedaleStrong.”
Schools in Kern County have been closed since March 18 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Watch the full video here:
