Rosedale Union School District educators sing ‘We are the World’ in video to uplift students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A video posted to the Rosedale Union School District’s Facebook page shows teachers who have been sent home because of COVID-19 singing “We are the World,” sending a message of unity and hope.

Included with the video was this caption, “If you’re lucky enough to be a part of the Rosedale Union School District community, you’re lucky enough, #RosedaleStrong.”

Schools in Kern County have been closed since March 18 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the full video here:

