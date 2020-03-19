Riverlakes Galleria landlord deferring all minimum rent payments due in April

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The landlord of Riverlakes Galleria in the northwest is deferring all minimum rent payments due in April because of the coronavirus outbreak.

“I understand the financial duress that has been placed on everyone and have been personally affected by it as well,” says the letter written by Cyrus Mojibi of DCM Assets Management, LLC, parent company of the shopping center.

Plenty of empty parking spaces were found in the Riverlakes Galleria on Thursday.

“We, as business leaders, believe that it is our duty to help our partners in these extraneous times of need,” the letter says.

PetSmart, In-Shape, Starbucks and Dream Massage are a few of the many businesses operating in the galleria at Olive and Calloway drives.