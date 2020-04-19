RiverLakes Community Church distributes care boxes for seniors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local church is putting together care boxes for seniors, and distributed a batch of them Saturday in Bakersfield.

RiverLakes Community Church and volunteers gathered the items for those who need them most during these difficult times.

Each care box came with instructions and other helpful resources for seniors to receive help.

More groups are working to help local seniors as well.

Daisy’s Supportive Living Services is holding a food drive to help seniors. That drive takes place April 21 at 164 H St. You can bring a non-perishable food item and other necessary supplies from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Christian Real Estate Fellowship, Christmas for Seniors, the Board of Realtors and CityServe are collecting donations every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1431 L St. from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those groups say they need items like powdered milk, proteins, toilet paper, healthy snacks and other non-perishable products.

For more information, call 661-703-8893.

If you want to help by volunteering or donating, you can sign up with CityServe at this website.