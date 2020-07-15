Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Rite Aid to open COVID-19 testing site in Kern County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign for a Rite Aid Pharmacy is on the facade at a strip mall in Harmony, Pa. Rite Aid Corporation reports financial results on Thursday, Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Rite Aid has announced it will open an additional 161 COVID-19 self-swab testing sites including new sites in Kern County.

Each testing site will utilize self-swab tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate through the store’s drive-through window, said Rite Aid. All adults 18 years of age or older, even if they are not exhibiting virus symptoms, are eligible for testing and can begin pre-registering online today to schedule a time slot for testing. 

Now spanning coast-to-coast, Rite Aid operates a total of 258 testing sites, with the capacity to conduct approximately 94,000 tests weekly across all locations. 

You can get tested at the following Rite Aid locations in Kern County:

• 1601 23rd St. Bakersfield, CA

• 431 34th St. Bakersfield, CA

• 3225 Panama Ln. Bakersfield, CA

• 9700 Panama Ln. Bakersfield, CA

• 2505 Mt. Vernon Ave. Bakersfield, CA

• 2501 Highway 46 Wasco, CA

• 1809 Cecil Ave. Delano, CA

• 150 W Kern Ave. McFarland, CA

• 8008 Panama Road Lamont, CA

• 150 East Lerdo Highway Shafter, CA

To make an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News