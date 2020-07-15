Rite Aid to open COVID-19 testing site in Kern County

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows a sign for a Rite Aid Pharmacy is on the facade at a strip mall in Harmony, Pa. Rite Aid Corporation reports financial results on Thursday, Dec. 19. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Rite Aid has announced it will open an additional 161 COVID-19 self-swab testing sites including new sites in Kern County.

Each testing site will utilize self-swab tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate through the store’s drive-through window, said Rite Aid. All adults 18 years of age or older, even if they are not exhibiting virus symptoms, are eligible for testing and can begin pre-registering online today to schedule a time slot for testing.

Now spanning coast-to-coast, Rite Aid operates a total of 258 testing sites, with the capacity to conduct approximately 94,000 tests weekly across all locations.

You can get tested at the following Rite Aid locations in Kern County:

• 1601 23rd St. Bakersfield, CA

• 431 34th St. Bakersfield, CA

• 3225 Panama Ln. Bakersfield, CA

• 9700 Panama Ln. Bakersfield, CA

• 2505 Mt. Vernon Ave. Bakersfield, CA

• 2501 Highway 46 Wasco, CA

• 1809 Cecil Ave. Delano, CA

• 150 W Kern Ave. McFarland, CA

• 8008 Panama Road Lamont, CA

• 150 East Lerdo Highway Shafter, CA

To make an appointment, click here.