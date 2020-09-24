Coronavirus
Rite Aid to open additional COVID-19 testing site Friday

by: Naythan Bryant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rite Aid has announced it will open an additional, no-charge COVID-19 drive-through testing site in Bakersfield on September 25.

The new testing site will open at 11200 Olive Drive.

The testing site will utilize self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. All adults 18 years of age or older are eligible and can begin pre-registering online to schedule a time slot for testing. 

Rite Aid is also offering seasonal flu shots at all of its pharmacies and encourages early vaccinations as the COVID-19 pandemic and flu season converge.

Rite Aid now operates more than 300 free test locations spanning coast-to-coast. You can get tested at the following Rite Aid locations in Kern County:

• 1601 23rd St. Bakersfield, CA

• 431 34th St. Bakersfield, CA

• 3225 Panama Ln. Bakersfield, CA

• 9700 Panama Ln. Bakersfield, CA

• 2505 Mt. Vernon Ave. Bakersfield, CA

• 2501 Highway 46 Wasco, CA

• 1809 Cecil Ave. Delano, CA

• 150 W Kern Ave. McFarland, CA

• 8008 Panama Road Lamont, CA

• 150 East Lerdo Highway Shafter, CA

To make an appointment, click here.

