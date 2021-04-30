Coronavirus
Rite Aid expands vaccine services to all locations

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rite Aid is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine services to all locations across the country.

Beginning today, doses will be administered across 2,500 locations in 17 states. Rite Aid is offering the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Anyone 18 and older can schedule an appointment at Rite Aid by visiting here. Walk-ins are limited.

Those who are ages 16 and 17 can schedule an appointment with a guardian’s consent by calling the pharmacy directly.

Visit Rite Aid’s website to find your nearest location.

