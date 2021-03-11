Rite Aid expands eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Rite Aid has expanded eligibility for COVID-19 vaccinations to to California teachers, school staff, and childcare providers for two days: March 11 and 12.

In an effort to protect school communities and return safely to in-person learning, the scheduling of select COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Rite Aid will be available exclusively to qualifying educators, school staff and licensed childcare program staff.

If you would like to schedule an appointment, you can do some at the link below:

www.RiteAid.com/COVID-19

