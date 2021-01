BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Over eighty-seven thousand residents have had Coronavirus, yet our blood banks are in dire need of convalescent plasma. So why aren't we seeing an excess amount of donors? Well, some people are scared and have misconceptions about the donating process. We want to break those myths and show you, donating is simple, and could help save someone's life.

Here's how it works: To begin, you'll schedule an appointment. Make sure you have your positive and negative test result handy, they'll need that when you book the appointment. Once you arrive, you'll check in and then take a seat in a room where you will read detailed information and answer questions that pertain to if your blood can be accepted. They'll also test you iron to make sure you meet the criteria to donate, that can be an obstacle in itself. For me, I had low iron the first time so I made sure to eat iron dense before I went back. Second times the charm! Last check is your vitals and from there you're off to the chair.