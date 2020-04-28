Ridgecrest to discuss stay-at-home order during virtual town hall Wednesday

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Ridgecrest will hold a virtual town hall meeting Wednesday to get input from residents about the “safest and best way” to reopen the city.

Scheduled for 5 p.m., the meeting will be attended by Mayor Peggy Breeden, Councilman Scott Hayman, Police Chief Jed McLaughlin, Hospital Administrator Jim Suver and City Manager Ron Strand, according to a news release from the city.

Public participation will take place through call-in or written comments.

“We especially want to hear from local business owners on your recommendations as to what you believe is the best course for you,” the release says.

Those who wish to participate can call 760-499-5010, which allows one caller at a time with three callers in queue. If you get a busy signal, keep calling.

For written comments, send emails to COVID19@ridgecrest-ca.gov by 5 p.m. Wednesday.

To watch the meeting, click https://ridgecrest-ca.gov/369/Watch.