1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Gavin Newsom issues statewide stay at home order effective Thursday night Kern health officials confirm fourth case of COVID-19 / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage
Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital offering appointment-only COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital is offering appointment-only, drive-thru COVID-19 tests for people who qualify for screening.

You can text SCREENING to 833-774-4968 first. A nursing triage will contact you to review screening results with you, and will direct you to a drive-thru testing area at an assigned appointment time, the hospital said.

Ridgecrest Regional says its testing area is in the hospital’s back parking lot.

The hospital stresses this testing is by appointment only.

Know the symptoms: Below are symptoms of the coronavirus, flu or allergies.

Know the symptoms: Coronavirus, flu or allergies

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News