Ridgecrest Regional Hospital offering appointment-only COVID-19 testing

Ridgecrest Regional Hospital is offering appointment-only, drive-thru COVID-19 tests for people who qualify for screening.

You can text SCREENING to 833-774-4968 first. A nursing triage will contact you to review screening results with you, and will direct you to a drive-thru testing area at an assigned appointment time, the hospital said.

Ridgecrest Regional says its testing area is in the hospital’s back parking lot.

The hospital stresses this testing is by appointment only.