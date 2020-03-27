Ridgecrest Regional Hospital CEO confirms treatment of first COVID-19 patient

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Ridgecrest Regional Hospital has confirmed it is currently treating a COVID-19 patient.

In a video statement posted to its website Thursday, hospital CEO Jim Suver said it made the announcement out of transparency and assured the community the hospital is prepared to treat a possible surge in cases there.

Suver encouraged residents to continue practicing guidelines and recommendations to help slow the spread of the new coronavirus. Those include social distancing, washing hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds and staying home if you feel sick.

He said the hospital currently has enough ventilators and intensive care rooms to treat a possible outbreak in Ridgecrest.

You can view the statement at this link.

As of Thursday afternoon, Kern County officials confirmed 32 COVID-19 cases in the county and one case to a non-resident.