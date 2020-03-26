Restaurant owners donate masks to Adventist Health Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Restaurants are taking a big hit during the coronavirus pandemic, but two owners of a sushi restaurant decided to help out a local hospital.

The owners of Umi Sushi and Sake bought surgical masks for Adventist Health Bakersfield.

They said it help that their landlord suspended rent for its businesses and are using the chance to pay it forward.

Adventist Health CEO Sharlet Briggs said it was an incredibly generous gift, especially when restaurants are suffering because of the stay-at-home order and it speaks to the sense of community in Bakersfield.

Briggs says it has all the personal protection equipment and supplies it needs for now, but the extra masks will be a great resource in case the outbreak gets worse in Kern County.