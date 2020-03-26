Breaking News
Kern health officials confirm 24th case of COVID-19 in the county / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage
Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak

Restaurant owners donate masks to Adventist Health Bakersfield

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Restaurants are taking a big hit during the coronavirus pandemic, but two owners of a sushi restaurant decided to help out a local hospital.

The owners of Umi Sushi and Sake bought surgical masks for Adventist Health Bakersfield.

They said it help that their landlord suspended rent for its businesses and are using the chance to pay it forward.

Adventist Health CEO Sharlet Briggs said it was an incredibly generous gift, especially when restaurants are suffering because of the stay-at-home order and it speaks to the sense of community in Bakersfield.

Briggs says it has all the personal protection equipment and supplies it needs for now, but the extra masks will be a great resource in case the outbreak gets worse in Kern County.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News