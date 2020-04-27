Residents frustrated as ‘hundreds’ visit Lake Isabella despite ongoing statewide stay-at-home orders

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Several Lake Isabella residents reached out to 17 News this weekend expressing their frustrations after they say hundreds of visitors ignored social distancing guidelines this warm weekend.

Those residents said they are especially concerned for older Lake Isabella residents, saying grocery stores were packed with shoppers ignoring safety measures such as wearing masks or face coverings.

Jeri Horenstein, a Weldon resident said it appeared as though those enjoying the warm weather by the lake were not from the area.

“You’ve got these signs saying campground closed due to COVID-19, people are ignoring it. They’re coming here with no masks on,” she said.

Horenstein added she’s contacted law enforcement about her concerns.

Residents say they’re concerned many continue to visit the lake area as the season gets warmer.