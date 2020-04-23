Coronavirus
Resident of Mission at Kern County tests positive for COVID-19, the first known case among local unsheltered population

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) —A resident at the Mission at Kern County has tested positive for COVID-19, the organization confirmed Thursday.

Executive Director Carlos Baldovinos tells KGET.com that a male resident of the homeless shelter just off Baker Street tested positive Monday night and becomes the first patient at the county’s makeshift coronavirus ward at the Kern County Fairgrounds. The county purchased 15 new RVs and lined them up in the northwest corner of the fairgrounds for this very purpose.

