Member of Brookdale Riverwalk senior home tests positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A member of the Brookdale Riverwalk senior living community has tested positive for COVID-19, the center said Wednesday evening.

A Brookdale Riverwalk spokesperson told 17 News the facility confirmed the diagnosis of the new coronavirus and is in contact with the member’s family, other residents’ families and staff there.

The member of the community was not identified.

Brookdale Riverwalk said it is monitoring residents and associates for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and working with county health and following local and CDC guidelines to combat the disease.