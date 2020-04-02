Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Member of Brookdale Riverwalk senior home tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A member of the Brookdale Riverwalk senior living community has tested positive for COVID-19, the center said Wednesday evening.

A Brookdale Riverwalk spokesperson told 17 News the facility confirmed the diagnosis of the new coronavirus and is in contact with the member’s family, other residents’ families and staff there.

The member of the community was not identified.

Brookdale Riverwalk said it is monitoring residents and associates for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and working with county health and following local and CDC guidelines to combat the disease.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News