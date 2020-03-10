Reports: Coachella, Stagecoach music festivals looking to move to October

Festival goers attend the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Friday, April 19, 2019, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Variety reports that the popular Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals are preparing to move back to October in light of the spread of the contagious coronavirus.

According to the report, promoters for the weekend music festivals are talking to performers’ representatives about their availability in October.

Variety’s report cites “insiders” but no postponements have been confirmed.

This year’s Coachella Music Festival is scheduled to take place over two weekends on April 10 through April 12 and April 17 through April 19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio.

The Stagecoach festival is scheduled to take place April 24 through April 26.

The Monday night report comes as three more cases of coronavirus were confirmed by health officials in Riverside County. The county is now dealing with four confirmed cases.

