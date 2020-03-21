Rep. TJ Cox unveils sites for state resources amid coronavirus

Congressman TJ Cox’s office has set up a website for residents directing residents to resources they may need during the coronavirus pandemic.

The website is in both English and Spanish, and directs residents of the 21st District to online resources for people who need to file unemployment claims, help for small businesses, and food centers.

“We’re using every tool in the box to get accurate, up-to-date information to constituents as fast as possible,” Rep. Cox said in a statement.

Constituents can access the website by clicking here.

Pagina de congresista Cox en español.