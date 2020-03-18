Breaking News
Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart first member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, D-Fla., announced he has tested positive for coronavirus, the first member of the U.S. Congress to do so in the pandemic.

“On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache,” a statement from Diaz-Balart’s office read. “Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19.”

Diaz-Balart is now in quarantine in Washington, D.C., and will avoid his South Florida home to protect his wife, who is at high risk due to pre-existing conditions.

“I am feeling much better,” Diaz-Balart said. “However, it’s important that everyone take this seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus.”

