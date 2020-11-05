Election Coverage    •    Politics News    •    Click Here for Election Results
REGISTER HERE: KGET hosting free COVID-19 mobile testing site on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — KGET is hosting a free federal COVID-19 mobile testing site on Friday, Nov. 6 outside our station in downtown Bakersfield.

We’re teaming up with Kern County Public Health and the Latino COVID-19 Task Force to provide an opportunity for self-swab testing from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It’s happening at Compassion Corner in the parking lot at 22nd and L streets. The site will be staffed by Cal OES, the National Guard and local medical staff.

Walk-ups are welcome, but you are encouraged to pre-register and schedule an appointment.

You can register for a COVID-19 test here.

