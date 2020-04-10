Recovering Kern County addicts fight to stay sober while self-isolating

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Scott Huhn considers himself a survivor of the dreaded disease known as addiction, earning his first medallion at the age of 16.

“I’ve been sober for 35 years now,” said Huhn.

Now, as the president of Aspire Counseling Services, he’s dedicated his life to helping others overcome their dependence.

“They say an addict stuck by themselves and trapped in their mind is not a good thing,” stated Huhn.

However, with a majority of Kern County forced to isolate, his drive to get addicts on the road to recovery has hit a snag.

“Stress, anxiety, and resentments tend to be some of our biggest offenders,” Huhn says.

Here in Kern County, COVID-19 has shut down all in-person 12-step programs, causing a surge in those recovering to relapse.

“We have had some more clients relapse than normal,” said Huhn. “It is a problem.”

Nonetheless, recovery programs like Huhn’s are not giving up. Instead, many have taken to holding their meetings online, creating a safe space for patients to talk virtually.

“Our clients can log into a special app, and with that app, they can connect with their counselors, virtually anytime any day,” said Huhn.

The center is even continuing group meetings, giving these recovering addicts a way to engage, even while self-isolating.