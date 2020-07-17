Recovered from COVID-19? Your blood plasma can help others fighting it now, Houchin Blood Bank says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You’ve heard about the various ways we as individuals can help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Wear a mask when you’re out, maintain social distancing when possible and try to limit public interaction outside your home.

Here’s another way. If you have contracted and recovered from COVID-19, donate your blood plasma. Houchin Blood Bank is looking for people who have recovered from infection from the novel coronavirus.

That’s because those people carry a weapon others can use in their fight against the virus — antibodies, virus-fighting agents in our blood plasma. Your body built them up in its fight against the virus. Now it can help other in theirs, and Houchin Blood Bank is asking you to share it.

It’s called convalescent plasma — the slightly confusing name for plasma from people who have recovered.

“It’s a natural immune response that when we get exposed to a foreign agent, an antigen, a virus, whatever it is, our body will trigger an immune response and create those antibodies,” said Josie Pippert of Houchin..

April West, a Bakersfield second grade teacher, caught COVID-19 this spring but had virtually no symptoms. She was deemed fully recovered earlier this month, and as soon as she heard about Houchin’s need for plasma, she called.

“You have something that could save somebody’s life,” she said, “and I think it’s very important … to try to do something positive” with it.

That’s 4,500 people in Kern County. Only 60 of them have donated plasma so far. And the need is great.

If you can help call 661-616-2575. You can donate up to eight times in one three-month period.