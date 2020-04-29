Recognizing outstanding seniors during pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- It’s not every day a student has perfect attendance throughout their primary education, except for some, including Kellie Clark.

Kellie has managed to be at school and on time everyday since kindergarten, until the pandemic changed those plans.

But, it’s not just perfect attendance that makes her remarkable.

She has been the president for future farmers of america, an organization that encourages all students to get involved.

Before we went on quarantine, she and 75 seniors throughout California were selected and attended the Sacramento Leadership Experience.

Kellie believes what makes FFA such a great program is that is prepares students for life after high school.

Kellie plans on traveling with her closest friends after the pandemic and then will attending Bakersfield College to further her education.