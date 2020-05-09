Ready to return to church? It’s not quite ready for you, but it’s close

Many of America’s faithful are carrying on as they always have — for the most part. People can pray or read a Bible anywhere. But multitudes miss the fellowship and formality of a worship service — in an actual church, temple or mosque.

So, when can the faithful gather again? On a normal Sunday the cavernous sanctuary of Valley Bible Church would would be filled with worshippers. Packed pews in front of packed pews in front of packed pews. It’s the diametrical opposite of social distancing — social togetherness.

But nowadays it’s just simply a cavern.

How do the faithful return to the old ways of worship? The short answer is, they don’t. Certainly not anytime soon, even after churches are allowed to reopen. But they will eventually reopen. The question is, under what set of rules.

Randy Bennett, who works with all 55 Southern Baptist churches in Kern County, says local churches can get up and running immediately after the governor clears them to do so.

“It’s becoming the consensus of the men that it’s time for the governor to say, ‘You can start,’ and give us a date,” Bennett said. “Give us parameters. (Local ministers were) getting live streaming (on line) within six days — these guys are very, very creative. If you give them reasonable parameters, they’re gonna make this happen very quickly. They are ready for that.”

Many churches across the country are getting this guidance:

First and foremost, they need to prepare to open at less than their current capacity. Federal, state, and local officials are beginning to allow businesses to resume operations but at as little as 25 percent capacity. That restriction may well be applied to churches.

Churches may have to increase the number of worship services in order to accommodate members at a safe social distance.

An increased number of gatherings will mean an increased number of volunteers, facility needs, preparation for guests, and energy costs.

Churches may also decrease the length of services to help with the anxiety some in attendance may feel, and to avoid over-burdening volunteers.

Pastor Phil Neighbors of Valley Baptist is more than ready to come back.

“There is a passage (in the Bible) that says all things work together for good for those who love God and are called according to his purpose,” he said. “This (pandemic) is not good. But we’re going to learn some good from it.”

So, when can you come back to church and sit in that same pew you’ve come to regard as your own over the years? That’s a call only the big guy upstairs can make — Gov. Gavin Newsom. But the best guess, according to Bennett, is early- to mid -June.

As for that other huge religious organization: The Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno tells KGET it has formed a task force to sort through the differing requirements of the eight county health departments within the Diocese’s wide jurisdiction, and they’ll inform the parishioners of their 88 parishes when they’ve worked out a plan.