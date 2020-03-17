Reading Cinemas closing until further notice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Reading Cinemas announced Tuesday it is closing until further notice.

The company, which has a location at Valley Plaza mall, said on its website, “The health and well-being of our guests and our theater teams is our top priority, and we believe that this step will be the most effective way to both retain that priority and mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”

Anyone who has purchased advance tickets on the Reading Cinemas website or mobile app for a movie impacted by the closure period will receive a refund for the cost of the ticket and the online service fee. If purchased through a third-party platform, refunds will be processed by that party, the website says.