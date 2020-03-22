Rand Paul of Kentucky becomes 1st U.S. senator to test positive for coronavirus

FILE – In this Wednesday, July 31, 2019, file photo, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., walks to the Senate chamber at the Capitol in Washington. Paul is easing back into public activities after his recent lung surgery sidelined him for part of the August congressional break. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(AP) – Republican Rand Paul of Kentucky on Sunday became the first U.S. senator to test positive for the coronavirus.

“He is feeling fine and is in quarantine. He is asymptomatic and was tested out of an abundance of caution due to his extensive travel and events,” his office said in a tweet.

The senator was not aware of any direct contact with any infected person, officials said.

Paul will be quarantined before returning to the Senate.

His office said that staff in D.C. began working remotely ten days ago and none had contact with the senator.