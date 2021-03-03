Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Get answers during our statewide town hall broadcast

Submit your video question by tagging us on twitter @CAinsider and using the hashtag #insideCApolitics

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NEXSTAR) — Nexstar’s California TV stations will host a live town hall to help answer your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. The town hall will feature California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris and a panel of doctors from California’s largest health providers. Viewers can submit their questions by tagging us on twitter and using the hashtag #insideCApolitics.

Inside California Politics: Ending the Pandemic will air on March 10 at 7:00 p.m. on six Nexstar Stations across from the state: KRON4 in San Francisco, FOX40 in Sacramento, KTLA in Los Angeles, KGET in Bakersfield, KSEE24 in Fresno and FOX5 in San Diego. The town hall will also stream on each station’s websites. The one hour event will be hosted by Frank Buckley and Nikki Laurenzo.

The town hall will feature California Surgeon General Nadine Burke Harris and representatives from CVS Health, Kaiser Permanente, UCLA Health, UC Davis Health, Stanford Medicine and Dignity Health.