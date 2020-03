A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Numbers updated by Kern County Public Health show there are 123 pending coronavirus tests, and 76 people have tested negative.

Officials will have a media briefing at 10 a.m.

To date, the only person to test positive for COVID-19 in Kern traveled here from outside the county.

Anyone with severe illness and symptoms such as cough, fever and difficulty breathing should talk to their doctor for a determination on whether to get tested.