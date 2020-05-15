Public Health reports three new COVID-19 deaths and 35 more cases on Friday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern public health officials on Friday said three more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the county’s death toll to 24.

There are now 1,428 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, according to the latest figures. A total of 916 residents have recovered.

The number of cases are split about equally between men and women, officials say. Most of the infections — 809 — have been in the 18 to-49-year-old age group.

Most people with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate respiratory symptoms and recover without special treatment, according to the World Health Organization. The elderly and those with underlying medical problems such as diabetes and heart disease are more likely to develop serious illness.