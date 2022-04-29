BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported three new COVID-19 deaths and 150 cases.

This brings the county’s totals to 243,475 total cases of COVID-19 among residents and 2,363 deaths. The county has had 646,890 negative COVID-19 tests while 784 tests are pending.

There have been 2,609 confirmed cases of the omicron variant and 2,912 cases of the delta variant in Kern county so far.

There have been 133 fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients who have died in Kern County since Jan. 21, 2021, and 1,041 unvaccinated. Kern Public Health said fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

Since Jan. 21, 2021, there have been 34,720 cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated individuals with 745 of them being hospitalized and 115,738 cases of COVID-19 among unvaccinated individuals with 3,887 of them being hospitalized, according to KCPH. Fully vaccinated status does not include boosters.

To view the full data set from Kern County Public Health, visit here.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents may contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 anytime Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to have their questions answered about COVID-19.