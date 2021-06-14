Public Health reports 13 new Kern COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health Services Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Those numbers bring the county’s totals to 110,617 cases and 1,400 deaths. The department says 39,859 residents have recovered and 68,276 are presumed recovered.

There have been 66,703 cases among residents who are 18 to 49 years old, 20,056 in those 50 to 64 years old, 13,566 in those under 18 and 10,199 cases among residents who are 65 or older, according to public health officials.

Visit MyTurn.ca.gov to find a COVID-19 vaccination site nearest to you and schedule an appointment.

Residents can contact KCPH’s Call Center at 661-321-3000 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for questions about COVID-19.