Public health provides updated data on local COVID-19 deaths, those 65 and older continue to account for most deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health on Friday released new data regarding local COVID-19 deaths.
Among the findings the department found through its analysis of local deaths were the following:
- Those 65 and older continue to be the most affected age group, accounting for 67.5 percent of all deaths. That age group is “very disproportionately affected,” as it only makes up 11.6 percent of Kern’s population.
- There have been no deaths in children under the age of 18.
- A majority of deaths continue to have comorbidities. Hypertension and diabetes are the two most common comorbidities reported.
- Hispanics account for 60.2 percent of COVID-19 deaths, while Kern’s Hispanic population is 52.6%. African Americans make up 6 percent of the population and have 5.9 percent of the deaths, which is proportionate. White and Other are less affected, respectively having 34 percent and 7.4 percent of the population, but only 28.9 percent and 5.9 percent of deaths.
- Males account for 60.2 percent of deaths, while only accounting for 50.8 percent of the population.