Public Health: About 5% of Kern County residents vaccinated so far

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — We’re learning more about how many people in Kern County have received a COVID-19 vaccine so far, and it’s evident we have a long ways to go before a majority of people receive their shots.

Kern County Public Health Director Brynn Carrigan said on Tuesday that nearly 48,000 people in Kern County have received their second dose. Therefore, only about 5 percent of the population is considered fully vaccinated at this time.

Carrigan said around 65,000 people in Kern have received their first dose. That leaves the rest of the population waiting their turn for a shot. However, a game-changer could be coming soon.

KCPH says the first shipments of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine could arrive later this week. Since it’s a one-dose shot, more people will quickly become fully vaccinated.