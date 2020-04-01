Public health officials confirm 129 COVID-19 cases in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County public health officials released data Wednesday afternoon confirming a total of 129 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 19 from earlier in the day.

The data showed the county is also awaiting the results from 1,396 tests and have performed 3,640 tests.

One death related to the disease has been confirmed.

The county also provided data on age ranges of people diagnosed with the disease.

Of 126 county resident cases, two people are younger than 18 years old, 59 are between 18 and 49 years old, 41 are between 50 and 64 years old and 24 cases are among people over the age of 65.

The county did not provide age data for three cases in non-residents.

The county’s data Wednesday showed cases among residents by county region.

The majority of cases were diagnosed in the area referred to as Bakersfield West. Sixty-two positive COVID-19 cases were shown in the area that includes ZIP codes: 93309, 93311, 93312, 93313 and 93314.

The Bakersfield East area has 30 cases, the Valley area has 27 cases, the Mountain area has two cases and the Desert has five cases.

Most people infected with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment, according to the World Health Organization. Older people and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

Authorities recommend social distancing and washing hands to help prevent the spread of the virus.