Public health officials concerned about hospitalizations as COVID-19 cases surge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the main concerns local public health officials have as we approach a second surge in COVID-19 cases is hospitalizations. State models show local doctors and nurses could have a very busy and stressful few months as hospitalizations are expected to increase.

On Tuesday, public health officials announced 10 percent of people in Kern County who tested positive for coronavirus (approx. 3,700 people) had to be hospitalized. About 1,100 of those hospitalizations resulted in people being sent to the intensive care unit.

Kern County’s worst day for hospitalizations was on Aug. 2 when 321 people were being cared for in local hospitals. State officials say they project some of the people getting sick today will end up in hospitals in two or three weeks. However, state leaders sat they’re more prepared for the increase with more surge bed capacity and more PPE.