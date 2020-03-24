Public Health: More than 300 Kern County residents have COVID-19 tests pending

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — More than 500 tests of Kern County residents for COVID-19 have been completed, according to Kern Public Health.

Currently, there are 301 pending tests and there have been 201 negative tests, according to the Kern County Public Health Services Department website. There have been 14 confirmed cases in Kern County so far, one of whom is not a local resident.

During a video briefing, Public Information Officer Michelle Corson said Ridgecrest Regional Hospital is now doing drive-through testing for COVID-19. Only residents who are symptomatic should seek testing, Corson said.

Corson said many Kern County residents have been calling the department or visiting the website to get information about the coronavirus.

The department has received more than 3,000 calls and the website has seen 76,514 visits this month, a significant increase over the total 6,822 visits it had last March.