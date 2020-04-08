Public Health: Local COVID-19 cases rise to 271

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced four new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the total up to 271 cases.

There are 135 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 82 cases while there are 38 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. There are 10 cases among children.

Out of all the cases, 112 are residents of west Bakersfield, according to the KCPH. East Bakersfield residents make up 96 of the cases.

There are 43 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, eight in the mountain region and six in the desert region, according to KCPH.

There have been 5,286 tests of local residents completed, of which 3,101 have come back negative and 1,914 are pending, the department said.