Public health details COVID-19 treatment site for homeless at Kern County Fairgrounds

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Public health officials unveiled its plan to help house and care for homeless people who test positive for COVID-19.

Kern Medical will operate the temporary shelter site with 15 trailers at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Those trailers will be used as isolation units.

CEO Russel Judd answered questions about security, and said they will decide if someone has to leave. Judd emphasized he goal of the site is to provide care to the sick and keep them from spreading the virus.

“These are sick people. They’re not coming here to party. They’re not coming here just to get off the streets, they are very ill.”

Judd says people treated at the fairgrounds will also be offered telemedicine services during their stay.