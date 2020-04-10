Public Health: COVID-19 cases rise to 340

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department announced three new COVID-19 cases this morning, bringing the total up to 340 cases.

There are 181 cases among those 18 to 49 years old. Those between 50 and 64 represent 93 cases while there are 44 cases among those 65 and older, according to the department. Fifteen children have tested positive for the virus.

Out of all the cases, 137 are residents of east Bakersfield and west Bakersfield residents make up 129 of the cases, according to the KCPH.

There are 47 cases in the Valley region of western Kern County, 10 in the mountain region and 10 in the desert region, according to KCPH.

There have been 6,141 tests of local residents completed, of which 3,370 have come back negative and 2,431 are pending, the department said.