Public Health: Community spread more likely now after 2 local residents test positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department said it is investigating two local residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a press briefing this morning, Director Matt Constantine said the department was first notified about the cases late last night. He said the department is trying to determine where the residents contracted the virus and whether they exposed it to anyone else.

Constantine said it is not believed that the two residents are connected. The department said it will not provide an age range or any specifics about the residents, who are both recuperating at home.

Constantine said the new cases may make community transmission more likely in Kern County.

“I believe that, with information that we will learn, community transmission may be likely now that we’ve seen these two cases,” he said. “We still have more research to do, but these two cases show that the disease is here and that the potential for community-wide spread does exist.”

Constantine said there are 123 tests pending. There have been 76 negative results so far.

KCPH announced earlier this week that a visitor to Kern County tested positive for the coronavirus but that this is not a Kern County case, as the visitor is not a local resident.