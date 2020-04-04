Public can now report nonessential businesses for being open

After Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order for nonessential businesses to close, the Public Health department has been cracking down.

Many small businesses shut their doors on their own.

But for those that insisted on staying open, Public Health personally delivered notices asking them to close.

Public Health then created a new order, threatening these business owners with a fine or jail time if they did not close.

Most recently, Public Health has turned to social pressure, creating this map where the public can report nonessential businesses that are still open.

On the map, Inspire Salon has six complaints of social distancing.

However, salon manager Paige Rush says they closed shortly after Governor Newsom’s order.

“We just felt like if we stayed open, we were kind of adding to the problem, so that’s when we officially closed doors, and we just decided we were going to do all product sales through social media,” Rush said.

But other small businesses haven’t been as compliant, like Glitz Glam salon. The owner went live on Instagram this week as she did nails.

We called and messaged the business several times for comment but did not get a response.

Glitz Glam also has a complaint listed on the map.

However, the map has caused a lot of controversy, making some worry that this will create a culture of pointing fingers.

“(We have) girls that are self-employed. You have single moms who this is their only income,” Rush said.

So is the map just public shaming that will hurt small businesses or is it a way to hold our community accountable?

“It’s hard for me to answer that,” Rush said, “because on one end I’m like no, close your shop, but I don’t know the position they’re in. I don’t know the precautions they’re taking, I don’t know everything about their business for me to really have a say in that.”

While Inspire Salon has taken a hit as a business, they see this as taking one for the team.

They hope other small businesses will do the same.

“I want to get back to my normal routine. I want my salon to open so we can profit and have income, so I’m like, let’s shut the doors, let’s be done with this, let’s take this month to just recover so we can get the ball rolling again,” Rush said.

To soften the blow, small businesses can apply to the Paycheck Protection program, which will give them money to cover up to eight weeks of payroll.

This is a loan that will be fully forgiven. To apply, visit sba.gov.