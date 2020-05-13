Proposed bipartisan resolution to make May ‘Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month’

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KGET) — The Central Valley has a long history of poor air quality, where over 550,000 residents have asthma. Congressman TJ Cox co-leads a bipartisan House Resolution to nationally mark the month of May as ‘National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month.’

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, Allergy & Asthma Network, and American Lung Association all support the resolution — especially because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re seeing a dramatic surge in people looking for resources on how to manage asthma and allergies amid the 2019 novel coronavirus,” said Kenneth Mendez, President and CEO of The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

Tonya A. Winders, president and CEO of Allergy & Asthma Network, said asthma patients who are diagnosed with COVID-19 can be at a higher risk to experience more severe complications.

“It’s critically important that people with asthma and allergies know what causes symptoms, maintain good asthma and allergy control and talk with their doctor to better understand how to manage their condition and explore an appropriate treatment plan. Greater education, awareness and access to care, as well as shared decision making by patients and healthcare professionals, can lead to improved health outcomes,” said Winders.

American Lung Association president and CEO Harold Wimmer said to also include and recognize caregivers of asthma patients during this time.

“During this pandemic, it is particularly important that we shine a light on those patients as well as their caregivers and providers during National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month,” said Wimmer.

Cox said the resolution will bring awareness and help those in the Central Valley.

“Asthma is far too common in the Central Valley. Kids should never have to miss school because of a treatable condition, and hardworking families shouldn’t have to be burdened with paying exorbitant medical costs. We’ve worked hard to help people living with asthma and allergies, but we can do more,” said Cox.

