Property tax payment deadline moved to May, county says

The April 10 property tax deadline has been extended to May 4 due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the Kern County Treasurer-Tax Collector Jordan Kaufman.

Kaufman said the extension is due to the fact that county buildings will be closed to the public through May 1. However, even if county buildings re-open after May 1, Kaufman is recommending that residents do not come into the office to pay.

“For your own health and safety, we do not want you to stand in long lines in close proximity to others. In fact, there may still be a statewide order against gatherings that would prohibit in person payments,” he said.

Property owners are encouraged to make their tax payments online at kcttc.co.kern.ca.us or by mail at: KCTTC Payment Center, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054.

No cash payments will be accepted, Kaufman said.