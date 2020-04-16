Proper protocol for mask and glove use during Coronavirus

BAKERSFIELD, CA. (KGET)- The California Department of Public Health is advising the use of protective gear like masks and gloves but knowing the proper protocol for these products could mean the difference between protecting yourself and exposing yourself even more to the virus.

What’s the difference between the masks?

A N-95 mask meets the air filtration rating, meaning it filters at least 95% of airborne particles.

A surgical mask catches bacteria in liquid droplets and aerosols from the wearer’s mouth and nose.

A cloth mask is a material that covers your face and nose.

All three of these masks primary role is to reduce infectious particles released into the air from someone sneezing, coughing, or talking.

Here’s what to do if you are wearing gloves. Properly taking off your gloves once you’ve been outside. Grab on the dirty part of the glove, then take the clean side that has been on your hand, grip the other side of the glove and pull it off, that way you have both of the clean sides of the glove and you’ll dispose of them.

Remember, using a mask and gloves does not mean you can ignore social distancing rules, this just acts as another barrier in the fight against Coronavirus.