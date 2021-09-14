Projections show Kern County has yet to reach hospitalization peak

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The wave of the 3rd surge of Coronavirus is here, and our hospitals are filling up, again. During Tuesday morning’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Kern County Public Health director Brynn Carrigan said our hospitalization numbers are projected to peak at the end of this week. As of Monday, 323 people are in the hospital, 67 are in the ICU. The peak projects hospitalizations to reach 333 patients.

To help with the demand, Kern County has called in additional resources to help treat those sick patients. Carrigan says with the help of the county’s COVID funding, they are adding an additional 19,500 hours of ICU nursing staff to local hospitals to help with the demand. A 14 member team from the national guard also arrived yesterday. They will be here until the need is no longer needed which is project to be in the next 4 to 6 weeks

Carrigan also touched on our most vulnerable population, our children. She says vaccines are projected to be available for those between the ages of 5 and 11 by next month. That’s earlier than anticipated.

Currently, 47.6% of those eligible in Kern County are fully vaccinated, 57% are partially vaccinated.