Priority Urgent Care clinics now offering COVID-19 antibody testing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There is now a test for people who think they may have already had COVID-19. Priority Urgent Care says it began antibody testing Friday, which can determine if you ever had the disease.

Antibodies help our immune system fight viruses and it is believed that if you had the virus, the test can determine if any antibodies were created in the process.

Researchers are uncertain of the accuracy of these tests because it can give false positives if you have the common cold. Priority states they are working closely with local labs to provide accuracy among the test.

If you are interested, Priority’ says its clinics in Bakersfield accept most insurance providers to cover the cost of the test. Patients do not have or show any symptoms to take the test, the clinic said.

Priority Urgent Care says it is managing this process electronically. Patients will need to sign up for a test at its website and will then wait in their cars once they’re called into their office to take the blood test.